Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Out again Friday
Wright (groin) will be sidelined for Friday's matchup against the Grizzlies.
Wright continues to nurse a groin injury, which will cause him to miss his fourth consecutive game Friday. While he's sidelined, Deyonta Davis and Jarell Martin will likely continue seeing expanded roles.
