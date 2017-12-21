Wright (groin) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Suns.

This will be Wright's 11th straight absence with the groin injury, and he is yet to return to practice and remains without a recovery timetable. Jarell Martin will continue to operate as the backup center in Wright's absence while starter Marc Gasol continues to shoulder a heavy load at the position.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories