Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Out again Wednesday
Wright (groin) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
This will be Wright's fourth straight absence and he remains without a timetable for a return. Look for Deyonta Davis and Jarrell Martin to continue seeing the bulk of frontcourt minutes available off the bench.
