Wright (groin) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.

This will be the seventh straight game Wright has missed with a lingering groin issue, but he will remain day-to-day until the Grizzlies report an update on his recovery timetable. In his absence, Deyonta Davis and Jarell Martin have the potential to see additional minutes off the bench.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop