Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Out again Wednesday
Wright (groin) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Dallas.
Wright sustained a right groin injury over the weekend against Houston, and Wednesday will mark his second straight absence after he was held out of Monday's loss to Portland. Expect Jarrell Martin and Deyonta Davis to each pick up a few extra minutes off the bench in Wright's stead.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Ruled out Monday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Injures groin, done for night•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Collects nine rebounds in win•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Plays 11 minutes in Saturday's win•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Polished statline Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Will start at center in exhibition opener•
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.