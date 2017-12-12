Wright (groin) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Heat.

Wright will be missing his sixth straight contest Monday and he's yet to be provided with a timetable for a return, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. His next opportunity to take the court will be Wednesday against the Wizards, though in the meantime, guys like Deyonta Davis and Jarell Martin could see a few extra minutes off the bench.