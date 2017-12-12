Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Out Monday vs. Heat
Wright (groin) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Heat.
Wright will be missing his sixth straight contest Monday and he's yet to be provided with a timetable for a return, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. His next opportunity to take the court will be Wednesday against the Wizards, though in the meantime, guys like Deyonta Davis and Jarell Martin could see a few extra minutes off the bench.
