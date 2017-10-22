Wright had two points (1-1 FG), four rebounds, and one steal in 11 minutes during Saturday's 111-101 win over the Warriors.

After posting 10 points and four boards in 27 minutes during Wednesday's regular season opener versus the Pelicans, Wright saw his playing time evaporate on Saturday despite the absence of starter JaMychal Green (ankle). Wright is still a threat to see 20-plus minutes against teams like the Pelicans that pair two traditional big men together, especially while Green remains sidelined for the next few weeks. Nevertheless, Wright is merely one of Marc Gasol's backups against clubs that primarily play small ball.