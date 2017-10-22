Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Plays 11 minutes in Saturday's win
Wright had two points (1-1 FG), four rebounds, and one steal in 11 minutes during Saturday's 111-101 win over the Warriors.
After posting 10 points and four boards in 27 minutes during Wednesday's regular season opener versus the Pelicans, Wright saw his playing time evaporate on Saturday despite the absence of starter JaMychal Green (ankle). Wright is still a threat to see 20-plus minutes against teams like the Pelicans that pair two traditional big men together, especially while Green remains sidelined for the next few weeks. Nevertheless, Wright is merely one of Marc Gasol's backups against clubs that primarily play small ball.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Polished statline Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Will start at center in exhibition opener•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Will return to bench role Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: In starting lineup Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Productive despite move back to bench•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Will come off bench Saturday•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....