Wright recorded 16 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 20 minutes during Wednesday's 110-89 victory over the 76ers.

Wright is set to be Marc Gasol's backup once again this season, but demonstrated Wednesday that he's capable of holding his own in a starting five. While he's a fringe fantasy option, he can make for an intriguing DFS play when or if Gasol suffers an injury.

