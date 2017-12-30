Wright (quad) is listed as probable for Saturday's matchup against the Warriors.

Wright missed Tuesday's game against the Lakers while nursing a quad injury. However, he was able to return to practice Friday, which makes his probable designation for Saturday's game unsurprising. JaMychal Green (knee) is listed as questionable for the contest, which means Wright could ultimately see some extra minutes in the frontcourt should he sit out. Expect confirmation on Wright's status closer to game-time.