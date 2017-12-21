Wright is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Suns.

Wright has missed the last 10 games with a groin injury and this is the first time he's been upgraded to questionable. Wright will likely attempt to test out the injury in pregame warmups before a final decision on his status is made, but if he is able to return, he'll likely split the backup center minutes with Jarell Martin.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories