Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Questionable for Thursday
Wright is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Suns.
Wright has missed the last 10 games with a groin injury and this is the first time he's been upgraded to questionable. Wright will likely attempt to test out the injury in pregame warmups before a final decision on his status is made, but if he is able to return, he'll likely split the backup center minutes with Jarell Martin.
