Wright (groin) is questionable for Friday's tilt against the Spurs.

Wright has been sidelined for the past five games while nursing a groin injury, prompting the likes of JaMychal Green, Jarell Martin and Deyonta Davis to see significant run in the frontcourt. More word on Wright's availability should emerge following the team's Friday morning shootaround.

