Wright (groin) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.

Wright made his return to the floor Friday against the Spurs, but it took the big man just eight minutes to re-aggravate the groin injury that kept him out for four straight games. He'll continue to be considered on a game-by-game basis until Memphis can provide a timetable for his recovery.

