Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Remains out Saturday
Wright (groin) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Thunder.
Wright has missed four straight contests while dealing with a right groin injury. That number will reach five Saturday. While he's out, Deyonta Davis and Jarell Martin will probably continue seeing additional run.
