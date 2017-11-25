Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Remains out Saturday
Wright (groin) will be sidelined for Saturday's matchup against the Nets.
Wright has missed the past three contests while dealing with a right groin injury. In his absence, Jarell Martin and Deyonta Davis will likely continue seeing extra run.
