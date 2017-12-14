Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Ruled out Friday vs. Hawks
Wright (groin) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hawks.
Wright will be on the sidelines for an eighth straight game and remains without any sort of timetable for a return, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis. Deyonta Davis and Jarell Martin should cover Wright's absence with a few additional minutes each in the frontcourt. Wright's next opportunity to play will be Saturday against the Celtics.
More News
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.