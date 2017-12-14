Wright (groin) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hawks.

Wright will be on the sidelines for an eighth straight game and remains without any sort of timetable for a return, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis. Deyonta Davis and Jarell Martin should cover Wright's absence with a few additional minutes each in the frontcourt. Wright's next opportunity to play will be Saturday against the Celtics.