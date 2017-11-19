Wright (groin) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Wright suffered a groin injury in the second quarter of Saturday's game and was unable to return. The Grizzlies haven't issued any sort of update on the severity, though with the team heading into the second night of a back-to-back, Wright will understandably remain on the sidelines. His next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Mavericks, though in the meantime, Jarell Martin could pick up more minutes as a reserve in the frontcourt.