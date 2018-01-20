Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Ruled out Saturday
Wright (illness) will not play Saturday against the Pelicans.
Wright has been battling an illness throughout the week, and while he was technically available for Friday's game against the Kings, he ultimately did not see the floor in the Grizzlies' 106-88 win. He's apparently still battling the illness heading into the weekend and will be held out Saturday. Consider the 30-year-old questionable for Monday's matchup with the Sixers.
