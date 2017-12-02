Wright (groin) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Cleveland.

Wright aggravated a groin issue during Friday's game and departed after playing only eight minutes. With Chandler Parsons (knee/ankle) out and Marc Gasol (foot) questionable to play Saturday, the Grizzlies could be rather shorthanded at forward, meaning the likes of JaMychal Green, Jarrell Martin and James Ennis could each see increased minutes.