Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Ruled out vs. Lakers
Wright (quad) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.
As expected, Wright will sit out the second game of the Grizzlies' back-to-back set after picking up a quad injury during Tuesday's loss to the Suns. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but he'll have a few days to get better as Memphis doesn't play again until Saturday. With Wright out, look for Chandler Parsons to draw the start while Jarell Martin should also see an increased role.
