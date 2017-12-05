Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Ruled out Wednesday
Wright (groin) will not be available for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
Wright will miss his third game in a row Wednesday with a groin injury, which has already caused him to miss seven of the past eight tilts. In his stead, Deyonta Davis and Jarell Martin (assuming he gets called up from the G-League) are both candidates to see extended run.
