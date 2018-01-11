Wright had eight points (3-5 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, and one block in 10 minutes during Wednesday's 105-102 win over the Pelicans.

Wright has seen double-digit minutes in 19 of 24 appearances this season. However, three of those single-digit helpings have come in the last five tilts. With the Grizzlies already falling out of the playoff race, it shouldn't be a surprise if the team opts to give younger big men like Deyonta Davis and Jarrell Martin a few extra minutes here and there. In other words, Wright should only be relied on to provide modest production in the very deepest leagues.