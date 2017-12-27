Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Starting at power forward Tuesday
Wright will start at power forward for Tuesday's game against the Suns.
The Suns recently lost usual starter JaMychal Green to a knee injury and are now also resting Chandler Parsons on Tuesday, which opens up a spot for Wright to jump into the top unit. Wright will be playing in just his third game since returning from a groin injury and after seeing just 11 and 20 minutes, respectively, over the last two contests, he should take on a bigger workload while drawing the start. He'll be a potential punt-play for Tuesday's DFS slate, but will likely head back to a bench role in short order.
