Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Third DNP-Coach's Decision in last four games
Wright was a healthy scratch during Monday's 120-109 win over the Suns.
Wright, who recently missed five games due to an illness, was removed from the injury report prior to last Monday's bout with the 76ers. However, he has appeared in just one of the four games since, posting four points, four rebounds, and one assist in 12 minutes during last Wednesday's 108-85 loss to the Spurs. Wright isn't bad when he's getting reliable run, but the Grizzlies are likely focusing on funneling playing time to their youngsters given that they are so far out of the playoff picture. As a result, Wright would probably benefit from a trade, though it's unclear how much interest other teams might have in acquiring him.
