Wright (illness) did not participate in shootaround and is doubtful to play in Friday's game against the Kings, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.

Wright looks to be on pace to miss his second straight contest due to an illness and he remains without a clear timetable for a return. Marc Gasol, who also was absent Wednesday with an illness, is expected to play, however, and he should take on most of the minutes at center with Wright likely out of the lineup. Wright's next opportunity to return will be Saturday in New Orleans.