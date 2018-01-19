Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Unlikely to play Friday
Wright (illness) did not participate in shootaround and is doubtful to play in Friday's game against the Kings, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.
Wright looks to be on pace to miss his second straight contest due to an illness and he remains without a clear timetable for a return. Marc Gasol, who also was absent Wednesday with an illness, is expected to play, however, and he should take on most of the minutes at center with Wright likely out of the lineup. Wright's next opportunity to return will be Saturday in New Orleans.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Listed as questionable for Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Scores eight points in Wednesday's win•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Available Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Probable Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Ruled out vs. Lakers•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...