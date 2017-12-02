Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Will not return Friday
Wright aggravated his groin injury in Friday's game against the Spurs and has been ruled out from returning.
Wright missed the previous five games with a groin injury, and it looks like he may have rushed back a bit early. Jarell Martin figures to benefit with backup center minutes behind Marc Gasol with Wright sidelined. His status for Saturday's game versus the Cavaliers is unknown at this time.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Will play vs. Spurs•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Questionable Friday vs. Spurs•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Out again Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Remains out Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Out again Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Ruled out Monday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...