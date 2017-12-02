Wright aggravated his groin injury in Friday's game against the Spurs and has been ruled out from returning.

Wright missed the previous five games with a groin injury, and it looks like he may have rushed back a bit early. Jarell Martin figures to benefit with backup center minutes behind Marc Gasol with Wright sidelined. His status for Saturday's game versus the Cavaliers is unknown at this time.

