Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Will play vs. Spurs
Wright (groin) will play in Friday's game against the Spurs, Ronald Tillery of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Wright has missed the last five games due to a groin injury, but after participating in Friday's morning shootaround, the big man is set to return. Wright is expected to serve as Marc Gasol's primary backup at center, pushing Deyonta Davis into a deeper bench role.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Questionable Friday vs. Spurs•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Out again Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Remains out Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Out again Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Ruled out Monday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Injures groin, done for night•
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.