Wright (groin) will play in Friday's game against the Spurs, Ronald Tillery of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Wright has missed the last five games due to a groin injury, but after participating in Friday's morning shootaround, the big man is set to return. Wright is expected to serve as Marc Gasol's primary backup at center, pushing Deyonta Davis into a deeper bench role.

