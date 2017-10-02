Wright will start at center for Monday's preseason opener against the Magic.

Marc Gasol is dealing with an ankle injury and will sit out Monday's contest, which allows Wright to take over as the starting center. While Wright could pick up multiple starts throughout the preseason, Gasol's injury isn't expected to linger into the regular season, so Wright should open up the 2017-18 campaign as the team's backup center. That will likely limit his fantasy impact to just the deepest of leagues.