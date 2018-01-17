Wright has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Knicks for an undisclosed reason, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.

With Marc Gasol (illness) also ruled out, the Grizzlies will have to likely rely on a heavy dose of Deyonta Davis at center. Jarell Martin is also a candidate to see some extra run in the frontcourt.

