Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Won't play Wednesday
Wright has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Knicks for an undisclosed reason, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.
With Marc Gasol (illness) also ruled out, the Grizzlies will have to likely rely on a heavy dose of Deyonta Davis at center. Jarell Martin is also a candidate to see some extra run in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Scores eight points in Wednesday's win•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Available Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Probable Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Ruled out vs. Lakers•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Doubtful to play Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Starting at power forward Tuesday•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...