Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Won't play Wednesday
Wright (groin) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.
Wright's return will have to wait a little longer as the center is set to miss his 10th straight game as he continues to work his way back from a lingering groin issue. With the big man sidelined, look for Jarell Martin to serve as the team's backup center behind Marc Gasol. Wright's next chance to get back in action will come Thursday against the Suns.
