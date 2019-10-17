Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Absent from injury report
Clarke is not listed on the injury report for Friday's preseason game against the Spurs.
Clarke will be available for Friday's preseason finale after sitting out Wednesday's exhibition for maintenance purposes. He'll look to pick up where he left off after posting 16 points and 12 rebounds in 20 minutes Monday against the Hornets.
