Clarke (calf) is active for Saturday's game against the Pelicans but won't be in uniform, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.
The 24-year-old was considered questionable with right calf soreness, and he won't be available for Saturday's contest. Gorgui Dieng will start in Clarke's place and is poised to have an increased role.
