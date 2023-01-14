Clarke (hip) is active and will play Saturday against the Pacers.
The return of Clarke represents a huge boost for a Memphis team that is currently dealing with several injuries, including the likes of Dillon Brooks (ankle) and John Konchar (illness). Clarke has been sidelined since Dec. 31, and his return would limit the minutes available for Xavier Tillman.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Likely to play Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Claims questionable tag Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Likely out another week•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Remains out•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Still out against Utah•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Remains sidelined Thursday•