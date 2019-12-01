Clarke won't return to Sunday's game against the Timberwolves due to left hip soreness.

Clarke was cleared to start after coming into the day questionable with the same issue, but he didn't score (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) with one rebound and one assist in 10 minutes before leaving the game. Jonas Valanciunas (illness) is also out Sunday, leaving the Grizzlies short on frontcourt depth.