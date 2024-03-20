Clarke (Achilles) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Warriors.
Despite Clarke logging practices in the G League, he has yet to suit up this season while dealing with a left Achilles injury. Clarke's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with the Spurs.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Won't play Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Practices in G League again•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Remains out•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Back practicing in G League•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Remains without return timetable•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Could play by season's end•