Clarke (knee) will practice with the G League's Memphis Hustle on Friday and will be recalled to the NBA directly following the session.

Clarke, who underwent a procedure to address knee synovitis back on Sep. 26, is seemingly make good progress based on this update. Based on previous reporting, a late-December return has been on the table for Clarke, making his status worth monitoring closely since the Grizzlies will be without Zach Edey (ankle) for multiple weeks.