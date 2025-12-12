Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Assigned to G League
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clarke (knee) will practice with the G League's Memphis Hustle on Friday and will be recalled to the NBA directly following the session.
Clarke, who underwent a procedure to address knee synovitis back on Sep. 26, is seemingly make good progress based on this update. Based on previous reporting, a late-December return has been on the table for Clarke, making his status worth monitoring closely since the Grizzlies will be without Zach Edey (ankle) for multiple weeks.
