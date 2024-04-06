Clarke (rest) is available for Saturday's game against the 76ers, according to Memphis reporter KJ Wright.
Clarke was held out for rest Friday against the Pistons, but he's officially back in action Saturday. The forward is averaging 12.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 blocks through four games.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Considered questionable•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Won't play Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Decent stat line in bench cameo•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Plays 21 minutes in season debut•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Available to make season debut•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Upgraded to questionable•