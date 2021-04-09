Clarke (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Knicks, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.
Clarke was a game-time decision for Friday's matchup after missing the last two games due to a sore left calf. He'll come off the bench in his return to the court, and it's not clear whether he'll have a minutes restriction against New York.
