Clarke (calf) is available for Sunday's game against Sacramento, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Clarke was a game-time decision Sunday after missing the last four games due to right calf soreness. However, he'll be able to return and will provide the Grizzlies with frontcourt depth while Kyle Anderson starts against Sacramento.
