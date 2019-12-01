Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Available Sunday
Clarke (hip) is available for Sunday's game at Minnesota.
Clarke was considered questionable due to left hip soreness but won't be forced to miss a game. The 23-year-old is a likely candidate to enter the starting lineup with Jonas Valanciunas (illness) ruled out.
