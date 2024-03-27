Clarke (Achilles) is available for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Clarke is nearly 13 months removed from tearing his Achilles and has officially gotten the green light to suit up for the first time this season. He figures to be monitored closely and will likely handle a small role off the bench. Last season, Clarke averaged 10.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals-plus-blocks in 19.5 minutes per game across 56 appearances (eight starts).