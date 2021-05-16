Clarke (thigh) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game at Golden State.

The 24-year-old and most of Memphis' regular contributors sat out Friday against Sacramento, and all but Grayson Allen (abdomen) and Sean McDermott (foot) will be available for the final game of the regular season Sunday. Clarke has averaged 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 19.2 minutes off the bench in his past five games.