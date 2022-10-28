Clarke accumulated 16 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 23 minutes during Thursday's 125-110 victory over the Kings.

Clarke had his second strong game in a row Thursday, slowly erasing the memory of what has been a rough start to the season. This certainly doesn't mean he is all the way back but it does at least give managers hope. There is a chance he was let go in a number of leagues and while it doesn't appear he is going to get more than about 22 minutes on most nights, he is worth considering if you have a spare roster spot.