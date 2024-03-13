The Grizzlies assigned Clarke (Achilles) to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Wednesday to participate in practice.

Clarke will be recalled following practice, but he'll remain out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets. In any case, Clarke's ability to practice in the G League suggests that he's likely closing in on making his season debut while he completes his recovery from the surgery he underwent last March to address a torn left Achilles' tendon. Even if Clarke is cleared to play in the coming days, the Grizzlies will bring him back slowly with significant restrictions, so he's unlikely to be an impact fantasy player down the stretch.