Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Back to bench
Clarke will come off the bench Wednesday against the Timberwolves.
Clarke started in place of the injured Jaren Jackson on Monday, but he'll head to the bench with Jackson back Wednesday. Across six games this season, the rookie Clarke is averaging 10.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and a combined 3.0 blocks/steals in 22.5 minutes per tilt.
