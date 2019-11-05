Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Blocks four shots in starting role
Clarke tallied three points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four blocks and one assist in 20 minutes Monday in the Grizzlies' 107-100 loss to the Rockets.
Clarke looked like an intriguing DFS selection after he was elevated into the starting five with Jaren Jackson (knee) out, but the appointment surprisingly didn't come with any uptick in playing time. The lack of increased minutes was especially notable given that Clarke didn't even record a foul on the night. Even so, Clarke still filled out the defensive categories nicely, and he'll continue to make for a high-upside hold in the event Jackson's injury turns into a long-term concern.
