Clarke finished Friday's 130-99 win over the Hornets with 13 points (4-7 FG, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 16 minutes.

Clarke came through with a solid performance in the win, although his playing time, or lack thereof, remains a concern. He is currently averaging just 16.7 minutes per game, placing him well outside the top 150 in standard formats. Despite a proven ability to put up top-100 value, there is simply too much uncertainty to warrant holding him outside of deeper leagues.