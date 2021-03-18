Clarke posted six points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal in Wednesday's win over the Heat.

Clarke has tallied just 10 points (2-8 FG) over the last two games, but he salvaged a decent fantasy line Wednesday by adding three swats and recording one steal for the fourth straight game. Save for a marked decline in field-goal percentage, the second-year forward has been about the same player as last season, but that's a bit of a disappointment considering Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) is yet to play a single minute for the Grizzlies.