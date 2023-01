Clarke (hip) has been upgraded to questionable on the injury report for Saturday's game versus the Pacers.

Clarke hasn't appeared in a game since New Year's Eve and wasn't expected back quite yet, so his upgrade to questionable on the injury report from the typical out designation is a pleasant surprise. However, his status doesn't appear concrete one way or the other, so it will still be worth monitoring the big man's status ahead of the 7 PM ET opening tipoff.