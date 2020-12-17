Clarke (groin) will play Thursday against the Hawks, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Clarke will make his preseason debut Thursday and come off the bench after dealing with right groin soreness. We shouldn't be surprised if he sees limited action.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Out Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Likely out again Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Out Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Doubtful for preseason opener•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Could start season at power forward•