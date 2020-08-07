Clarke is coming off the bench Friday against the Thunder, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.
Clarke will head to the bench, possibly to provide the second-unit with more energy while Anthony Tolliver gets the start. In his 24 games off the bench since the New Year, Clarke is averaging 11.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 23.5 minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Quiet in starting role•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Starting in place of Jackson•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Superb showing versus Trail Blazers•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Nears double-double in scrimmage•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Efficient 11 points in scrimmage•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Ready to go in Orlando•